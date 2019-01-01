QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
11.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
11.78
Shares
2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Makoto Construction Co Ltd is engaged in the in-house design & construction business in Japan. It builds homes and condominiums for residential purposes, as well as provides real estate agency services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Makoto Construction Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Makoto Construction (MKCOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Makoto Construction (OTCEM: MKCOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Makoto Construction's (MKCOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Makoto Construction.

Q

What is the target price for Makoto Construction (MKCOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Makoto Construction

Q

Current Stock Price for Makoto Construction (MKCOF)?

A

The stock price for Makoto Construction (OTCEM: MKCOF) is $5.6 last updated Mon Nov 25 2019 19:55:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Makoto Construction (MKCOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Makoto Construction.

Q

When is Makoto Construction (OTCEM:MKCOF) reporting earnings?

A

Makoto Construction does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Makoto Construction (MKCOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Makoto Construction.

Q

What sector and industry does Makoto Construction (MKCOF) operate in?

A

Makoto Construction is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.