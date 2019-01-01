Medikit
(OTCGM:MKCLF)
OverviewNewsEarningsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Medikit Stock (OTC:MKCLF), Quotes and News Summary

Medikit Stock (OTC: MKCLF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-
Close-
Volume / Avg.0 / 697.000
Day Range- - -
52 Wk Range- - -
Market Cap-
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeOTC
RSI
0
Short Interest-
Days to Cover-

Recent News

No news found
-%

Financials

Quarterly
Annual
Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
About
Sector
Healthcare
Industry
N/A
Medikit Co Ltd develops, manufactures and sells medical equipment. The company's products offerings ...
Show More

Compare

EPS better than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
MKCLF

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Medikit (MKCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medikit (OTCGM: MKCLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medikit's (MKCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medikit.

Q

What is the target price for Medikit (MKCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medikit.

Q

Current Stock Price for Medikit (MKCLF)?

A

The stock price for Medikit (OTCGM: MKCLF) is $ last updated .

Q

Does Medikit (MKCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medikit.

Q

When is Medikit (OTCGM:MKCLF) reporting earnings?

A

Medikit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medikit (MKCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medikit.

Q

What sector and industry does Medikit (MKCLF) operate in?

A

Medikit is in the Healthcare sector and Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.