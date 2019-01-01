QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
21.24 - 21.24
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.54 - 75
Mkt Cap
390M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.24
P/E
-
Shares
18.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Naked Wines PLC is engaged in the retailing of wines and spirits. The company's operating segment includes Naked Wines. Its geographical segments are the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.

Naked Wines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Naked Wines (MJWNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Naked Wines (OTCPK: MJWNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Naked Wines's (MJWNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Naked Wines.

Q

What is the target price for Naked Wines (MJWNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Naked Wines

Q

Current Stock Price for Naked Wines (MJWNY)?

A

The stock price for Naked Wines (OTCPK: MJWNY) is $21.24 last updated Today at 2:44:47 PM.

Q

Does Naked Wines (MJWNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Naked Wines.

Q

When is Naked Wines (OTCPK:MJWNY) reporting earnings?

A

Naked Wines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Naked Wines (MJWNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Naked Wines.

Q

What sector and industry does Naked Wines (MJWNY) operate in?

A

Naked Wines is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.