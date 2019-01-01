QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
MJ Biotech Inc focuses on the distribution of Hemp (CBD) based Tea products. The company's focus is to pursue health/biotech and sector related companies that offer healthcare solutions ranging from cutting edge to traditional options.

MJ Biotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MJ Biotech (MJTV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MJ Biotech (OTC: MJTV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MJ Biotech's (MJTV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MJ Biotech.

Q

What is the target price for MJ Biotech (MJTV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MJ Biotech

Q

Current Stock Price for MJ Biotech (MJTV)?

A

The stock price for MJ Biotech (OTC: MJTV) is $0.0004 last updated Fri Sep 03 2021 15:35:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MJ Biotech (MJTV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MJ Biotech.

Q

When is MJ Biotech (OTC:MJTV) reporting earnings?

A

MJ Biotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MJ Biotech (MJTV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MJ Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does MJ Biotech (MJTV) operate in?

A

MJ Biotech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.