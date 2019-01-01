Micronics Japan Co Ltd is a Japanese company which is engaged in manufacturing of semiconductor and related products. It mainly produces probe cards for testing the electrical properties of wafers, testing equipment and test sockets for property testing after packaging, and a wafer prober, which is used for evaluation and analysis of devices. The company also offers products such as array probers, which are used for testing the electrical properties of flat panel displays (FDP), automated optical inspection equipment used for the display inspection of panels, and probe units that send electrical signals to test panels. Its product portfolio includes probe cards, package probe, semiconductor test equipment, automated optical inspection equipment, probe units, and FDP prober products.