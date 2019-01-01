QQQ
Micronics Japan Co Ltd is a Japanese company which is engaged in manufacturing of semiconductor and related products. It mainly produces probe cards for testing the electrical properties of wafers, testing equipment and test sockets for property testing after packaging, and a wafer prober, which is used for evaluation and analysis of devices. The company also offers products such as array probers, which are used for testing the electrical properties of flat panel displays (FDP), automated optical inspection equipment used for the display inspection of panels, and probe units that send electrical signals to test panels. Its product portfolio includes probe cards, package probe, semiconductor test equipment, automated optical inspection equipment, probe units, and FDP prober products.

Micronics Japan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Micronics Japan (MJPNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Micronics Japan (OTCPK: MJPNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Micronics Japan's (MJPNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Micronics Japan.

Q

What is the target price for Micronics Japan (MJPNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Micronics Japan

Q

Current Stock Price for Micronics Japan (MJPNF)?

A

The stock price for Micronics Japan (OTCPK: MJPNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Micronics Japan (MJPNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Micronics Japan.

Q

When is Micronics Japan (OTCPK:MJPNF) reporting earnings?

A

Micronics Japan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Micronics Japan (MJPNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Micronics Japan.

Q

What sector and industry does Micronics Japan (MJPNF) operate in?

A

Micronics Japan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.