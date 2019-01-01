QQQ
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 1:41PM

Analyst Ratings

ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (MJIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (ARCA: MJIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF's (MJIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF.

Q

What is the target price for ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (MJIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (MJIN)?

A

The stock price for ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (ARCA: MJIN) is $16.34 last updated Today at 3:51:21 PM.

Q

Does ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (MJIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF.

Q

When is ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (ARCA:MJIN) reporting earnings?

A

ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (MJIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (MJIN) operate in?

A

ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.