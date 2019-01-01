ñol

Miyaji Engineering Group
(OTCPK:MJIEF)
Last update: 7:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 6.8M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS156.71
Total Float-

Miyaji Engineering Group (OTC:MJIEF), Dividends

Miyaji Engineering Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Miyaji Engineering Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Miyaji Engineering Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Miyaji Engineering Group (MJIEF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Miyaji Engineering Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Miyaji Engineering Group (MJIEF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Miyaji Engineering Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Miyaji Engineering Group (MJIEF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Miyaji Engineering Group.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Miyaji Engineering Group (OTCPK:MJIEF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Miyaji Engineering Group.

