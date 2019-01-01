QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 2.39
Mkt Cap
14.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
33.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
MJ Harvest Inc is a United States-based development stage company, that is engaged in the acquisition of companies, technologies, and products that benefit the agricultural industry, including cannabis growers and processors. It is developing a product portfolio that can benefit farmers and hobbyists in their growing operations. Its products include a debudder line, soil and soil additive products, and additional tools. Its products are primarily focused on the hemp and marijuana sectors.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MJ Harvest Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MJ Harvest (MJHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MJ Harvest (OTCQB: MJHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MJ Harvest's (MJHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MJ Harvest.

Q

What is the target price for MJ Harvest (MJHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MJ Harvest

Q

Current Stock Price for MJ Harvest (MJHI)?

A

The stock price for MJ Harvest (OTCQB: MJHI) is $0.4404 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:04:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MJ Harvest (MJHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MJ Harvest.

Q

When is MJ Harvest (OTCQB:MJHI) reporting earnings?

A

MJ Harvest does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MJ Harvest (MJHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MJ Harvest.

Q

What sector and industry does MJ Harvest (MJHI) operate in?

A

MJ Harvest is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.