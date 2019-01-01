ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Major Drilling Group Intl
(OTCPK:MJDLF)
8.29
-0.06[-0.72%]
Last update: 11:59AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low8.24 - 8.29
52 Week High/Low5.71 - 10.11
Open / Close8.27 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 82.4M
Vol / Avg.9.4K / 10.9K
Mkt Cap683.1M
P/E26.42
50d Avg. Price8.91
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.07
Total Float-

Major Drilling Group Intl (OTC:MJDLF), Key Statistics

Major Drilling Group Intl (OTC: MJDLF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
666.1M
Trailing P/E
26.42
Forward P/E
15.2
PE Ratio (TTM)
26.92
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.48
Price / Book (mrq)
2.63
Price / EBITDA
10.18
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.94
Earnings Yield
3.78%
Price change 1 M
0.92
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.14
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
3.17
Tangible Book value per share
2.91
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
168M
Total Assets
498.8M
Total Liabilities
168M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
16.88%
Net Margin
4.09%
EBIT Margin
5.32%
EBITDA Margin
13.26%
Operating Margin
5.06%