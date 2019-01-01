ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Major Drilling Group Intl
(OTCPK:MJDLF)
8.29
-0.06[-0.72%]
Last update: 11:59AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low8.24 - 8.29
52 Week High/Low5.71 - 10.11
Open / Close8.27 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 82.4M
Vol / Avg.9.4K / 10.9K
Mkt Cap683.1M
P/E26.42
50d Avg. Price8.91
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.07
Total Float-

Major Drilling Group Intl (OTC:MJDLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Major Drilling Group Intl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$138.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Major Drilling Group Intl using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Major Drilling Group Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Major Drilling Group Intl (OTCPK:MJDLF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Major Drilling Group Intl

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Major Drilling Group Intl (OTCPK:MJDLF)?
A

There are no earnings for Major Drilling Group Intl

Q
What were Major Drilling Group Intl’s (OTCPK:MJDLF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Major Drilling Group Intl

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.