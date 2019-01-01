QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Mix 1 Life Inc is a beverage and nutritional supplements company engaged in the formulation and distribution of nutritional supplements designed to have a positive effect on health, well-being and improve physical and mental performance. It has entered into a Definitive Agreement with Mix1 LLC, an Arizona company to access the Mix1 brand name product formulas, packaging design specifications, vendor/supplier lists, market research reports, product sales sheets, social media assets, other work product and full rights to market and sell assets and conduct business with the acquisition. The company is now focused on the continued development, marketing, sale and distribution of MIX1 brand.

Mix 1 Life Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mix 1 Life (MIXX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mix 1 Life (OTCEM: MIXX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mix 1 Life's (MIXX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mix 1 Life.

Q

What is the target price for Mix 1 Life (MIXX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mix 1 Life

Q

Current Stock Price for Mix 1 Life (MIXX)?

A

The stock price for Mix 1 Life (OTCEM: MIXX) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 20:16:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mix 1 Life (MIXX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mix 1 Life.

Q

When is Mix 1 Life (OTCEM:MIXX) reporting earnings?

A

Mix 1 Life does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mix 1 Life (MIXX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mix 1 Life.

Q

What sector and industry does Mix 1 Life (MIXX) operate in?

A

Mix 1 Life is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.