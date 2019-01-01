Mix 1 Life Inc is a beverage and nutritional supplements company engaged in the formulation and distribution of nutritional supplements designed to have a positive effect on health, well-being and improve physical and mental performance. It has entered into a Definitive Agreement with Mix1 LLC, an Arizona company to access the Mix1 brand name product formulas, packaging design specifications, vendor/supplier lists, market research reports, product sales sheets, social media assets, other work product and full rights to market and sell assets and conduct business with the acquisition. The company is now focused on the continued development, marketing, sale and distribution of MIX1 brand.