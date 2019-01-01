ñol

Miura
(OTCPK:MIURF)
20.9757
00
Last update: 10:36AM
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low20.98 - 35.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 112.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.3K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E22.1
50d Avg. Price24.24
Div / Yield0.34/1.63%
Payout Ratio31.44
EPS31.82
Total Float-

Miura (OTC:MIURF), Key Statistics

Miura (OTC: MIURF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.2B
Trailing P/E
22.1
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
22.1
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.15
Price / Book (mrq)
1.97
Price / EBITDA
11.36
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
10.5
Earnings Yield
4.53%
Price change 1 M
0.8
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.63
Tangible Book value per share
9.62
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
50B
Total Assets
202.6B
Total Liabilities
50B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.02
Gross Margin
43%
Net Margin
10.66%
EBIT Margin
15.1%
EBITDA Margin
20.24%
Operating Margin
14.54%