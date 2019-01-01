ñol

Mitsubishi HC Capital
(OTCPK:MIUFY)
9.25
00
Last update: 3:14PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.25 - 10.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 731.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap6.8B
P/E8.55
50d Avg. Price9.25
Div / Yield0.46/4.98%
Payout Ratio37.16
EPS21.26
Total Float-

Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTC:MIUFY), Key Statistics

Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTC: MIUFY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
61B
Trailing P/E
8.55
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.12
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.51
Price / Book (mrq)
0.69
Price / EBITDA
5.61
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
56.74
Earnings Yield
11.7%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.84
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
13.37
Tangible Book value per share
10.37
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
8.7T
Total Assets
9.9T
Total Liabilities
8.7T
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.06
Gross Margin
16.27%
Net Margin
3.18%
EBIT Margin
5.59%
EBITDA Margin
5.59%
Operating Margin
4.9%