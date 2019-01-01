ñol

Mitsubishi HC Capital
(OTCPK:MIUFY)
9.25
00
Last update: 3:14PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.25 - 10.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 731.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap6.8B
P/E8.55
50d Avg. Price9.25
Div / Yield0.46/4.98%
Payout Ratio37.16
EPS21.26
Total Float-

Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTC:MIUFY), Dividends

Mitsubishi HC Capital issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mitsubishi HC Capital generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Mitsubishi HC Capital Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Mitsubishi HC Capital (MIUFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi HC Capital.

Q
What date did I need to own Mitsubishi HC Capital (MIUFY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi HC Capital (MIUFY). The last dividend payout was on June 24, 2010 and was $0.46

Q
How much per share is the next Mitsubishi HC Capital (MIUFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi HC Capital (MIUFY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.46 on June 24, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCPK:MIUFY)?
A

The most current yield for Mitsubishi HC Capital (MIUFY) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 24, 2010

