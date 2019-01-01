QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.46/4.54%
52 Wk
9.59 - 11.36
Mkt Cap
7.4B
Payout Ratio
37.16
Open
P/E
8.48
EPS
21.26
Shares
731.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc is a provider of leases and rental solutions. It offers finance leases, operating leases, real estate leases, auto leases, carbon-neutral and green leases, personal computer rentals, measuring equipment rentals, machine tool rentals, as well as real estate-related finance, sales receivable factoring, medical fee factoring, installment sales, used machinery purchasing and sales, and insurance, among others.

see more
Mitsubishi HC Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitsubishi HC Capital (MIUFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCPK: MIUFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mitsubishi HC Capital's (MIUFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mitsubishi HC Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Mitsubishi HC Capital (MIUFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mitsubishi HC Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitsubishi HC Capital (MIUFY)?

A

The stock price for Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCPK: MIUFY) is $10.15 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 19:56:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mitsubishi HC Capital (MIUFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 24, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCPK:MIUFY) reporting earnings?

A

Mitsubishi HC Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mitsubishi HC Capital (MIUFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsubishi HC Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitsubishi HC Capital (MIUFY) operate in?

A

Mitsubishi HC Capital is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.