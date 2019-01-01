|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCPK: MIUFY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Mitsubishi HC Capital.
There is no analysis for Mitsubishi HC Capital
The stock price for Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCPK: MIUFY) is $10.15 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 19:56:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 24, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Mitsubishi HC Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Mitsubishi HC Capital.
Mitsubishi HC Capital is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.