QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
MITIE Group
(OTCPK:MITFY)
2.90
00
Last update: 9:41AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.5 - 4.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 357.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 16.4K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E28.67
50d Avg. Price2.85
Div / Yield0.02/0.75%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

MITIE Group (OTC:MITFY), Dividends

MITIE Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MITIE Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 14, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

MITIE Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MITIE Group (MITFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MITIE Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.26 on February 19, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own MITIE Group (MITFY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MITIE Group (MITFY). The last dividend payout was on February 19, 2013 and was $0.26

Q
How much per share is the next MITIE Group (MITFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MITIE Group (MITFY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.26 on February 19, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for MITIE Group (OTCPK:MITFY)?
A

MITIE Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for MITIE Group (MITFY) was $0.26 and was paid out next on February 19, 2013.

