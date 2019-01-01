ñol

Mitsubishi Estate Co
(OTCPK:MITEY)
14.83
-0.13[-0.87%]
Last update: 11:59AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low14.82 - 15.15
52 Week High/Low13.16 - 18.18
Open / Close14.98 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.27.9K / 88.7K
Mkt Cap19.6B
P/E18.99
50d Avg. Price14.58
Div / Yield0.31/2.09%
Payout Ratio34.61
EPS23.92
Total Float-

Mitsubishi Estate Co (OTC:MITEY), Dividends

Mitsubishi Estate Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mitsubishi Estate Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 29, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Mitsubishi Estate Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Mitsubishi Estate Co (MITEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Estate Co.

Q
What date did I need to own Mitsubishi Estate Co (MITEY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Estate Co (MITEY). The last dividend payout was on December 20, 2012 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Mitsubishi Estate Co (MITEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Estate Co (MITEY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on December 20, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Mitsubishi Estate Co (OTCPK:MITEY)?
A

The most current yield for Mitsubishi Estate Co (MITEY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 20, 2012

