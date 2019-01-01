ñol

Mitsubishi Estate Co (OTC:MITEF), Key Statistics

Mitsubishi Estate Co (OTC: MITEF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
35B
Trailing P/E
18.08
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.9
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.81
Price / Book (mrq)
1.26
Price / EBITDA
7.31
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.44
Earnings Yield
5.53%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.56
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.33
Tangible Book value per share
10.67
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
4.2T
Total Assets
6.4T
Total Liabilities
4.2T
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.16
Gross Margin
25.92%
Net Margin
9.79%
EBIT Margin
18.54%
EBITDA Margin
25.8%
Operating Margin
18.64%