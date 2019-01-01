Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Miromatrix Medical
Miromatrix Medical Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ: MIRO) was reported by Craig-Hallum on July 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting MIRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 501.09% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ: MIRO) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and Miromatrix Medical initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Miromatrix Medical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Miromatrix Medical was filed on July 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $22.00. The current price Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) is trading at is $3.66, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
