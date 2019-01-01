ñol

MERCANTILE INVST TR NEW by Mercantile Investment Trust PLC
(OTCPK:MINXF)
2.33
-1.29[-35.64%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed

MERCANTILE INVST TR NEW by Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (OTC:MINXF), Dividends

MERCANTILE INVST TR NEW by Mercantile Investment Trust PLC issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MERCANTILE INVST TR NEW by Mercantile Investment Trust PLC generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

MERCANTILE INVST TR NEW by Mercantile Investment Trust PLC Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MERCANTILE INVST TR NEW by Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (MINXF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MERCANTILE INVST TR NEW by Mercantile Investment Trust PLC.

Q
What date did I need to own MERCANTILE INVST TR NEW by Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (MINXF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MERCANTILE INVST TR NEW by Mercantile Investment Trust PLC.

Q
How much per share is the next MERCANTILE INVST TR NEW by Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (MINXF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MERCANTILE INVST TR NEW by Mercantile Investment Trust PLC.

Q
What is the dividend yield for MERCANTILE INVST TR NEW by Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (OTCPK:MINXF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MERCANTILE INVST TR NEW by Mercantile Investment Trust PLC.

