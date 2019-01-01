|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Trust for Professional Managers Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS: MINN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Trust for Professional Managers Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF.
There is no analysis for Trust for Professional Managers Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF
The stock price for Trust for Professional Managers Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS: MINN) is $24.095 last updated Today at 4:03:21 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Trust for Professional Managers Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF.
Trust for Professional Managers Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Trust for Professional Managers Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF.
Trust for Professional Managers Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.