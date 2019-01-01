Minim (NASDAQ:MINM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Minim
The latest price target for Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting MINM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 565.34% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and Minim initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Minim, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Minim was filed on October 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 25, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Minim (MINM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.00. The current price Minim (MINM) is trading at is $0.45, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
