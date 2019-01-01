ñol

MIND Technology
(NASDAQ:MIND)
0.885
-0.045[-4.84%]
Last update: 10:43AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.89 - 0.96
52 Week High/Low0.86 - 2.43
Open / Close0.96 / -
Float / Outstanding11.4M / 13.8M
Vol / Avg.29.4K / 130K
Mkt Cap12.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.12
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.49
Total Float11.4M

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND), Dividends

MIND Technology issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MIND Technology generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

55.6%

Annual Dividend

$2.252

Last Dividend

Oct 15, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

MIND Technology Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MIND Technology (MIND) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MIND Technology. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.56 on October 31, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own MIND Technology (MIND) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MIND Technology (MIND). The last dividend payout was on October 31, 2018 and was $0.56

Q
How much per share is the next MIND Technology (MIND) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MIND Technology (MIND). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.56 on October 31, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)?
A

MIND Technology has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for MIND Technology (MIND) was $0.56 and was paid out next on October 31, 2018.

