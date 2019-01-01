ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
MFS Intermediate IT
(NYSE:MIN)
3.02
00
Last update: 11:12AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.01 - 3.02
52 Week High/Low2.95 - 3.74
Open / Close3.02 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 116M
Vol / Avg.122.6K / 417K
Mkt Cap350.3M
P/E151
50d Avg. Price3.06
Div / Yield0.31/10.29%
Payout Ratio1621.45
EPS-
Total Float-

MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE:MIN), Key Statistics

MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE: MIN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
151
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
151
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
126.3
Price / Book (mrq)
0.83
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
0.66%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.04
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
3.64
Tangible Book value per share
3.64
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.7M
Total Assets
424.1M
Total Liabilities
1.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -