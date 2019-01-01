Airspan Networks Hldgs (AMEX:MIMO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Airspan Networks Hldgs
Airspan Networks Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Airspan Networks Hldgs (AMEX: MIMO) was reported by Jefferies on March 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.75 expecting MIMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.37% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Airspan Networks Hldgs (AMEX: MIMO) was provided by Jefferies, and Airspan Networks Hldgs downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Airspan Networks Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Airspan Networks Hldgs was filed on March 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Airspan Networks Hldgs (MIMO) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $9.00 to $4.75. The current price Airspan Networks Hldgs (MIMO) is trading at is $3.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
