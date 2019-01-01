QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
11.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
26.29
EPS
0
Shares
53.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mimi's Rock Corp is a marketer and distributor of dietary supplements, vitamins, skin care and other wellness products through online channels to its customers in the United States, Canada and Europe. It sells its products under Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr. Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mimi's Rock Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mimi's Rock (MIMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mimi's Rock (OTCQB: MIMNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mimi's Rock's (MIMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mimi's Rock.

Q

What is the target price for Mimi's Rock (MIMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mimi's Rock

Q

Current Stock Price for Mimi's Rock (MIMNF)?

A

The stock price for Mimi's Rock (OTCQB: MIMNF) is $0.21 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 19:47:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mimi's Rock (MIMNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mimi's Rock.

Q

When is Mimi's Rock (OTCQB:MIMNF) reporting earnings?

A

Mimi's Rock does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mimi's Rock (MIMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mimi's Rock.

Q

What sector and industry does Mimi's Rock (MIMNF) operate in?

A

Mimi's Rock is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.