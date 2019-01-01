Mimi's Rock Corp is a marketer and distributor of dietary supplements, vitamins, skin care and other wellness products through online channels to its customers in the United States, Canada and Europe. It sells its products under Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr. Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada.