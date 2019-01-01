Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia SA provides engineering and construction services and solutions to the infrastructure, real estate, and industrial markets. It has a Construction business unit and Rental business unit segments. Construction business segment comprises formworks, props, nonmechanized access equipment, mast climbing platforms and scaffolds for the construction sector. It also provides technical assistance, planning, detailing and assembling of projects. The rental business segment operates in telescopic handler's lease and sale market and also construction, trade, and manufacturing markets. The company derives the majority of the revenues from the Rental business segment.