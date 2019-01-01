QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.08 - 1.75
Mkt Cap
268M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
248.1M
Outstanding
Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia SA provides engineering and construction services and solutions to the infrastructure, real estate, and industrial markets. It has a Construction business unit and Rental business unit segments. Construction business segment comprises formworks, props, nonmechanized access equipment, mast climbing platforms and scaffolds for the construction sector. It also provides technical assistance, planning, detailing and assembling of projects. The rental business segment operates in telescopic handler's lease and sale market and also construction, trade, and manufacturing markets. The company derives the majority of the revenues from the Rental business segment.

Mills Estruturas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mills Estruturas (MILTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mills Estruturas (OTC: MILTY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mills Estruturas's (MILTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mills Estruturas.

Q

What is the target price for Mills Estruturas (MILTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mills Estruturas

Q

Current Stock Price for Mills Estruturas (MILTY)?

A

The stock price for Mills Estruturas (OTC: MILTY) is $1.08 last updated Wed Oct 13 2021 16:30:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mills Estruturas (MILTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mills Estruturas.

Q

When is Mills Estruturas (OTC:MILTY) reporting earnings?

A

Mills Estruturas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mills Estruturas (MILTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mills Estruturas.

Q

What sector and industry does Mills Estruturas (MILTY) operate in?

A

Mills Estruturas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.