Mobilicom Ltd is a communication solution provider. The company designs develop and deliver communication solutions for mission-critical and remote mobile private networks without the need for any infrastructure. Mobilicom's products and technologies are based on an innovative approach that merges 4G and Mobile MESH technologies. It targets Robotics and Unmanned vehicles; HLS; Disaster Relief and Public safety; Transportation and Maritime. Mobilicom's product includes MCU-30 and MCU-200.