Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/843.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
9.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
321.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mobilicom Ltd is a communication solution provider. The company designs develop and deliver communication solutions for mission-critical and remote mobile private networks without the need for any infrastructure. Mobilicom's products and technologies are based on an innovative approach that merges 4G and Mobile MESH technologies. It targets Robotics and Unmanned vehicles; HLS; Disaster Relief and Public safety; Transportation and Maritime. Mobilicom's product includes MCU-30 and MCU-200.

Mobilicom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mobilicom (MILOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mobilicom (OTCPK: MILOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mobilicom's (MILOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mobilicom.

Q

What is the target price for Mobilicom (MILOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mobilicom

Q

Current Stock Price for Mobilicom (MILOF)?

A

The stock price for Mobilicom (OTCPK: MILOF) is $0.03 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 18:35:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mobilicom (MILOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mobilicom.

Q

When is Mobilicom (OTCPK:MILOF) reporting earnings?

A

Mobilicom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mobilicom (MILOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mobilicom.

Q

What sector and industry does Mobilicom (MILOF) operate in?

A

Mobilicom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.