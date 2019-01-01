QQQ
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:11PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Metromile Inc is a digital insurance platform in the United States. It offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies by the mile. Metromile's digitally native offering is built around the modern driver's needs, featuring automated claims, complimentary smart driving features and annual average savings of 47% over what they were paying their previous auto insurer.

Metromile Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metromile (MILEW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metromile (NASDAQ: MILEW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Metromile's (MILEW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metromile.

Q

What is the target price for Metromile (MILEW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metromile

Q

Current Stock Price for Metromile (MILEW)?

A

The stock price for Metromile (NASDAQ: MILEW) is $0.1299 last updated Today at 3:30:34 PM.

Q

Does Metromile (MILEW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metromile.

Q

When is Metromile (NASDAQ:MILEW) reporting earnings?

A

Metromile does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metromile (MILEW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metromile.

Q

What sector and industry does Metromile (MILEW) operate in?

A

Metromile is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.