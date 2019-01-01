QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.96 - 1.17
Vol / Avg.
586.5K/2.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.17 - 17.86
Mkt Cap
141.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.97
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
128.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 12:20PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:47AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Metromile Inc is a digital insurance platform in the United States. It offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies by the mile. Metromile's digitally native offering is built around the modern driver's needs, featuring automated claims, complimentary smart driving features and annual average savings of 47% over what they were paying their previous auto insurer.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Metromile Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metromile (MILE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metromile's (MILE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Metromile (MILE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.05 expecting MILE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 85.52% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Metromile (MILE)?

A

The stock price for Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE) is $1.105 last updated Today at 3:52:49 PM.

Q

Does Metromile (MILE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metromile.

Q

When is Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) reporting earnings?

A

Metromile’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Metromile (MILE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metromile.

Q

What sector and industry does Metromile (MILE) operate in?

A

Metromile is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.