PT Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat Tbk is a medical care company that owns and operates hospitals under the name Mitra Keluarga. The firm has one business segment: Healthcare Facilities & Services, which operates multispecialty hospitals. These hospitals have a variety of services, which include laboratory, emergency room, pharmacy, radiology, intensive-care units. The company also has interests in general surgery, cardiovascular, orthopedics, neurosurgery, urology, and pediatrics, among many others. Its revenue is contributed by two business segments, namely the Outpatient and Inpatient segments. It generates the vast majority of its revenue in Indonesia.