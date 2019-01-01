ñol

Montague International
(OTCEM:MIHL)
~0
00
Last update: 9:33AM
15 minutes delayed

Montague International (OTC:MIHL), Dividends

Montague International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Montague International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Montague International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Montague International (MIHL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Montague International.

Q
What date did I need to own Montague International (MIHL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Montague International.

Q
How much per share is the next Montague International (MIHL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Montague International.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Montague International (OTCEM:MIHL)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Montague International.

