MISC Bhd is a maritime logistics company domiciled in Malaysia. The company organizes itself into five segments: Petroleum & Product Shipping, LNG Asset Solutions, Offshore Business, Marine & Heavy Engineering, and others. The Petroleum & Product Shipping segment, which contributes the largest portion of revenue, transports crude oil, petroleum products, and chemicals by sea. LNG Asset Solutions, the next most significant segment, transports liquefied natural gas through its fleet of shipping vessels and operates floating storage units. The offshore segment operates and maintains offshore floating terminals. The Marine & Heavy Engineering segment provides offshore and onshore construction and maintenance services. The company derives approximately half its revenue domestically.