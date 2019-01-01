ñol

Mitsubishi Electric
(OTCPK:MIELF)
10.95
00
Last update: 3:41PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.18 - 16.68
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.1B
Vol / Avg.- / 3.8K
Mkt Cap23.1B
P/E12.76
50d Avg. Price10.92
Div / Yield0.43/3.89%
Payout Ratio36.62
EPS20.48
Total Float-

Mitsubishi Electric (OTC:MIELF), Dividends

Mitsubishi Electric issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mitsubishi Electric generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.80%

Annual Dividend

$0.2486

Last Dividend

Sep 30, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Mitsubishi Electric Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Electric.

Q
What date did I need to own Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Electric.

Q
How much per share is the next Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF) will be on September 28, 2018 and will be $0.12

Q
What is the dividend yield for Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Electric.

