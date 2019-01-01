Mitsubishi Electric (OTC:MIELF), Dividends

Mitsubishi Electric issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mitsubishi Electric generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Electric.
There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Electric.
The next dividend for Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF) will be on September 28, 2018 and will be $0.12
There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Electric.
Browse dividends on all stocks.