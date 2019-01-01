MICT (NASDAQ:MICT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MICT
MICT Questions & Answers
The latest price target for MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) was reported by Aegis Capital on August 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting MICT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 769.57% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) was provided by Aegis Capital, and MICT initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MICT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MICT was filed on August 25, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 25, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MICT (MICT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price MICT (MICT) is trading at is $0.69, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
