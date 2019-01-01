ñol

Millicom Intl Cellular
(OTCPK:MICCF)
14.9783
00
Last update: 12:33PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.98 - 42.13
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 100.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.8K
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E2.56
50d Avg. Price21.26
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.23
Total Float-

Millicom Intl Cellular (OTC:MICCF), Key Statistics

Millicom Intl Cellular (OTC: MICCF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
9.5B
Trailing P/E
2.56
Forward P/E
7.11
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.7
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.3
Price / Book (mrq)
0.57
Price / EBITDA
0.6
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.76
Earnings Yield
39.12%
Price change 1 M
0.71
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.94
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
26.21
Tangible Book value per share
-48.91
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
12.4B
Total Assets
15.2B
Total Liabilities
12.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
72.23%
Net Margin
47.74%
EBIT Margin
64.07%
EBITDA Margin
87.6%
Operating Margin
13.51%