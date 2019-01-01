Millicom Intl Cellular (OTC:MICCF), Dividends

Millicom Intl Cellular issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Millicom Intl Cellular generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Millicom Intl Cellular. The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.00 on December 14, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for Millicom Intl Cellular (MICCF). The last dividend payout was on December 14, 2012 and was $3.00
There are no upcoming dividends for Millicom Intl Cellular (MICCF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.00 on December 14, 2012
Millicom Intl Cellular has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Millicom Intl Cellular (MICCF) was $3.00 and was paid out next on December 14, 2012.
Browse dividends on all stocks.