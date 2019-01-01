Millicom offers wireless and fixed-line telecom services primarily in smaller, less congested markets or in less developed countries in Latin America. Countries served include Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Colombia, and Costa Rica. It also operates in Africa but has been selling out of African markets over the past couple years. Increasingly, it offers a converged package that may include fixed-line phone, broadband, and pay television in conjunction with wireless services.