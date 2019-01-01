QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
23.12 - 45
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
4
EPS
6.41
Shares
100.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
Millicom offers wireless and fixed-line telecom services primarily in smaller, less congested markets or in less developed countries in Latin America. Countries served include Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Colombia, and Costa Rica. It also operates in Africa but has been selling out of African markets over the past couple years. Increasingly, it offers a converged package that may include fixed-line phone, broadband, and pay television in conjunction with wireless services.

Analyst Ratings

Millicom Intl Cellular Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Millicom Intl Cellular (MICCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Millicom Intl Cellular (OTCPK: MICCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Millicom Intl Cellular's (MICCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Millicom Intl Cellular.

Q

What is the target price for Millicom Intl Cellular (MICCF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Millicom Intl Cellular (OTCPK: MICCF) was reported by Natixis on April 23, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MICCF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Millicom Intl Cellular (MICCF)?

A

The stock price for Millicom Intl Cellular (OTCPK: MICCF) is $23.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:05:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Millicom Intl Cellular (MICCF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2012.

Q

When is Millicom Intl Cellular (OTCPK:MICCF) reporting earnings?

A

Millicom Intl Cellular does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Millicom Intl Cellular (MICCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Millicom Intl Cellular.

Q

What sector and industry does Millicom Intl Cellular (MICCF) operate in?

A

Millicom Intl Cellular is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.