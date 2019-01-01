ñol

Macquarie Infrastructure
(NYSE:MIC)
3.815
-0.005[-0.13%]
Last update: 10:58AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.81 - 3.82
52 Week High/Low3.53 - 40.85
Open / Close3.82 / -
Float / Outstanding59.2M / 89M
Vol / Avg.71.5K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap339.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.75
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.13
Total Float59.2M

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), Key Statistics

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
413.1M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.35
Price / Book (mrq)
1.11
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-84.29%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.4
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
3.45
Tangible Book value per share
2.05
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
231.8M
Total Assets
547.6M
Total Liabilities
231.8M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.16
Gross Margin
36.25%
Net Margin
16.22%
EBIT Margin
23.5%
EBITDA Margin
29.01%
Operating Margin
22.88%