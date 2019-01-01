ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Macquarie Infrastructure
(NYSE:MIC)
3.815
-0.005[-0.13%]
Last update: 10:58AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.81 - 3.82
52 Week High/Low3.53 - 40.85
Open / Close3.82 / -
Float / Outstanding59.2M / 89M
Vol / Avg.71.5K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap339.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.75
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.13
Total Float59.2M

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), Dividends

Macquarie Infrastructure issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Macquarie Infrastructure generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jan 5, 2021
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Macquarie Infrastructure Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Macquarie Infrastructure. The last dividend paid out to investors was $11.00 on January 8, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC). The last dividend payout was on January 8, 2021 and was $11.00

Q
How much per share is the next Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $11.00 on January 8, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC)?
A

Macquarie Infrastructure has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) was $11.00 and was paid out next on January 8, 2021.

Browse dividends on all stocks.