There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Manhattan Scientifics Inc is a company operating as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicines. The company continues to identify emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, and scientists and leaders in industry and government.

Manhattan Scientifics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Manhattan Scientifics (OTCQB: MHTX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Manhattan Scientifics's (MHTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Manhattan Scientifics.

Q

What is the target price for Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Manhattan Scientifics

Q

Current Stock Price for Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX)?

A

The stock price for Manhattan Scientifics (OTCQB: MHTX) is $0.012 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:53:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Manhattan Scientifics.

Q

When is Manhattan Scientifics (OTCQB:MHTX) reporting earnings?

A

Manhattan Scientifics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Manhattan Scientifics.

Q

What sector and industry does Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX) operate in?

A

Manhattan Scientifics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.