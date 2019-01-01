ñol

MERCHANTS TRUST PLC ORD by Merchants Trust Plc
(OTCGM:MHTUF)
15 minutes delayed

MERCHANTS TRUST PLC ORD by Merchants Trust Plc (OTC:MHTUF), Dividends

MERCHANTS TRUST PLC ORD by Merchants Trust Plc issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MERCHANTS TRUST PLC ORD by Merchants Trust Plc generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

MERCHANTS TRUST PLC ORD by Merchants Trust Plc Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MERCHANTS TRUST PLC ORD by Merchants Trust Plc (MHTUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MERCHANTS TRUST PLC ORD by Merchants Trust Plc.

Q
What date did I need to own MERCHANTS TRUST PLC ORD by Merchants Trust Plc (MHTUF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MERCHANTS TRUST PLC ORD by Merchants Trust Plc.

Q
How much per share is the next MERCHANTS TRUST PLC ORD by Merchants Trust Plc (MHTUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MERCHANTS TRUST PLC ORD by Merchants Trust Plc.

Q
What is the dividend yield for MERCHANTS TRUST PLC ORD by Merchants Trust Plc (OTCGM:MHTUF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MERCHANTS TRUST PLC ORD by Merchants Trust Plc.

