Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043
(NYSE:MHNC)
Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 (NYSE:MHNC), Dividends

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.42%

Annual Dividend

$1.9375

Last Dividend

Aug 15, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 (MHNC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.48 on September 4, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 (MHNC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 (MHNC). The last dividend payout was on September 4, 2018 and was $0.48

Q
How much per share is the next Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 (MHNC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 (MHNC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.48 on September 4, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 (NYSE:MHNC)?
A

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 (MHNC) was $0.48 and was paid out next on September 4, 2018.

