Mohawk Industries
(NYSE:MHK)
138.845
-2.615[-1.85%]
Last update: 10:38AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low138.13 - 141.76
52 Week High/Low117.56 - 214.33
Open / Close141.08 / -
Float / Outstanding52.5M / 63.5M
Vol / Avg.74.1K / 770.4K
Mkt Cap8.8B
P/E9.21
50d Avg. Price134.16
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.79
Total Float52.5M

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), Key Statistics

Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
11.5B
Trailing P/E
9.21
Forward P/E
9.18
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.1
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.83
Price / Book (mrq)
1.09
Price / EBITDA
4.97
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.96
Earnings Yield
10.86%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.34
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
130.33
Tangible Book value per share
75.83
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
6.1B
Total Assets
14.4B
Total Liabilities
6.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.3
Gross Margin
26.6%
Net Margin
8.14%
EBIT Margin
10.56%
EBITDA Margin
10.56%
Operating Margin
10.64%