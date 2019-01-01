QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
MHHC Enterprises Inc is a provider of help desk and warranty insurance administration services for a variety of industries. The company has created specialized service programs for the consumer electronics and the heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) industries. Some of its products and services include Litigation Support, National Onsite Service, Help Desk Plus Programs, Call Center and Customer Service, Alternative Dispute Resolution, and others.

Analyst Ratings

MHHC Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MHHC Enterprises (MHHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MHHC Enterprises (OTCPK: MHHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MHHC Enterprises's (MHHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MHHC Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for MHHC Enterprises (MHHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MHHC Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for MHHC Enterprises (MHHC)?

A

The stock price for MHHC Enterprises (OTCPK: MHHC) is $0.033 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:13:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MHHC Enterprises (MHHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MHHC Enterprises.

Q

When is MHHC Enterprises (OTCPK:MHHC) reporting earnings?

A

MHHC Enterprises does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MHHC Enterprises (MHHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MHHC Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does MHHC Enterprises (MHHC) operate in?

A

MHHC Enterprises is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.