ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Blackrock Muniholdings
(NYSE:MHD)
13.4285
0.1285[0.97%]
Last update: 10:20AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low13.32 - 13.45
52 Week High/Low12.18 - 17.5
Open / Close13.36 / -
Float / Outstanding53.4M / 53.4M
Vol / Avg.49.3K / 163.2K
Mkt Cap716.5M
P/E14.94
50d Avg. Price13.28
Div / Yield0.73/5.46%
Payout Ratio74.78
EPS-
Total Float53.4M

Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD), Dividends

Blackrock Muniholdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Blackrock Muniholdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.64%

Annual Dividend

$0.726

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Blackrock Muniholdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Blackrock Muniholdings (MHD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blackrock Muniholdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Blackrock Muniholdings (MHD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blackrock Muniholdings (MHD). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2022 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next Blackrock Muniholdings (MHD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blackrock Muniholdings (MHD). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on June 1, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD)?
A

Blackrock Muniholdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Blackrock Muniholdings (MHD) was $0.06 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.