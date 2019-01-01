QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
563.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mothercare PLC is a global retailer of products for parents and young children. Its business segments include Home & Travel, Clothing & Footwear, and Toys. The Home & Travel segment sells items such as strollers, car seats, furniture, bedding, and bathing equipment; the Clothing & Footwear unit has lines for babies, children, and pregnant women; and the Toys division focuses on products that help babies learn. The company operates approximately 1500 stores across more than 60 counties, and the business activities of the company are also carried through retail franchises in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mothercare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mothercare (MHCRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mothercare (OTCPK: MHCRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mothercare's (MHCRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mothercare.

Q

What is the target price for Mothercare (MHCRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mothercare

Q

Current Stock Price for Mothercare (MHCRF)?

A

The stock price for Mothercare (OTCPK: MHCRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mothercare (MHCRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mothercare.

Q

When is Mothercare (OTCPK:MHCRF) reporting earnings?

A

Mothercare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mothercare (MHCRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mothercare.

Q

What sector and industry does Mothercare (MHCRF) operate in?

A

Mothercare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.