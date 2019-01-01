Mothercare PLC is a global retailer of products for parents and young children. Its business segments include Home & Travel, Clothing & Footwear, and Toys. The Home & Travel segment sells items such as strollers, car seats, furniture, bedding, and bathing equipment; the Clothing & Footwear unit has lines for babies, children, and pregnant women; and the Toys division focuses on products that help babies learn. The company operates approximately 1500 stores across more than 60 counties, and the business activities of the company are also carried through retail franchises in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.