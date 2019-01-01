Magyar Telekom (OTC:MGYTF) Stock, Dividends

Magyar Telekom issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Magyar Telekom generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Magyar Telekom PLC Dividend Overview

Magyar Telekom PLC currently pays a - dividend of - per year for a yield of -%.

Magyar Telekom PLC last traded ex-dividend on - and the next ex-dividend date is unknown.

Key Highlights :