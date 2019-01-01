Comments

Magyar Telekom

MGYTFOTCGM
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
15 minutes delayed

Magyar Telekom (MGYTF) Forecast

NewsEarningsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Magyar Telekom (OTC:MGYTF) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Magyar Telekom Stock (OTC: MGYTF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-
Close-
Volume / Avg.0 / -
Day Range- - -
52 Wk Range- - -
Market Cap-
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeOTC
RSI
0
Short Interest-
Days to Cover999.99

Recent News

No news found

Financials

Quarterly
Annual
Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
About
Sector
Communication Services
Industry
N/A
Magyar Telekom PLC is a telecommunications company that operates in two segments: MT-Hungary and Nor...
Show More

Compare

EPS better than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
MGYTF

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Magyar Telekom (MGYTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magyar Telekom (OTCGM:MGYTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages

Q

Who are Magyar Telekom (MGYTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magyar Telekom.

Q

What is the target price for Magyar Telekom (MGYTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Magyar Telekom.

Q

What is the forecast for Magyar Telekom (MGYTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Magyar Telekom to provide a consensus price target.

Q

Current stock price for Magyar Telekom (MGYTF)?

A

The stock price for Magyar Telekom (OTCGM: MGYTF) is $ last updated .

Q

Does Magyar Telekom (MGYTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magyar Telekom.

Q

When is Magyar Telekom (OTCGM:MGYTF) reporting earnings?

A

Magyar Telekom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Magyar Telekom (MGYTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magyar Telekom.

Q

What sector and industry does Magyar Telekom (MGYTF) operate in?

A

Magyar Telekom is in the Communication Services sector and Telecom Services industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.