QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas
(OTCPK:MGYOY)
3.77
00
Last update: 9:36AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.97 - 4.74
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.- / 4.7K
Mkt Cap5.8B
P/E3.83
50d Avg. Price4.08
Div / Yield0.16/4.20%
Payout Ratio12.88
EPS73.5
Total Float-

MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (OTC:MGYOY), Dividends

MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 15, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (MGYOY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas.

Q
What date did I need to own MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (MGYOY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (MGYOY). The last dividend payout was on May 30, 2006 and was $1.16

Q
How much per share is the next MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (MGYOY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (MGYOY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.16 on May 30, 2006

Q
What is the dividend yield for MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (OTCPK:MGYOY)?
A

The most current yield for MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (MGYOY) is 0.00% and is payable next on May 30, 2006

